Opposition Senator Wade Mark Raises Concerns Over Procurement of Galleons Passage.

Opposition Senator and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wade Mark, says he is concerned about the procurement process in the country following challenges that were faced in securing the MV Galleons Passage.

He made reference to Section four of the procurement law, which outlines the agencies and the authority given to them to acquire goods and services on behalf of the state.

Mr. Mark made the comment on the State of Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, as he reflected on the performance of the government on the eve of its third year in office.

Mr. Mark also questioned the validity of the cabinet appointed committee that was set up to procure the Galleons Passage. He indicated that the law does not cater for such an arrangement.

