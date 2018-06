The Tobago Budget is due to be read today.

THA Deputy Chief secretary and secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack spoke on the Power Breakfast Show here on Power 102.1FM today, and said that all is being done to keep the Tobago economy going, given the slight drop in GDP.

He revealed that although there has been sea bridge woes and business owners have been highlighting declining revenue, a balance has been met in the sister isle economically.

