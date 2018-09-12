Oreo Comment Made By The Opposition Leader, Backward Politics, Says Stuart Young.

These are the words that have caused another political controversy, with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar now being accused of uttering racist comments.
She made the comments while speaking to supporters at the United National Congress’ Monday night Forum in Pointe-a-Pierre.
By urban dictionary standards, “Oreo” is a derogatory term often used to refer to someone who is believed to have neglected or cast aside their black roots.
In a media release issued late on Tuesday evening, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young rejected what he says was the continued disdainful and backward politics of the Opposition.
He described Mrs. Persad-Bissessar’s comments as an attempt to stir up racial tension in the country.
Minister Young added that the Government will not condone the use of race or class to attack any citizen of the country
He accused Mrs Persad Bissessar of attempting to destabilize the country by consciously utilizing race to divide and destroy Trinidad and Tobago.
The People’s National Movement Women’s League has also issued a statement condemning the comments.
In a statement, it called for an apology from the opposition leader.
It added that “such race-baiting has no place in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago and deserves to be condemned by all.”
However, Deputy Political Leader of the UNC, Jearleen John is maintaining that there was nothing wrong with the utterances of the Opposition Leader.
Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm Wednesday morning she revealed that Mrs Persad – Bissessar simply used the term to describe the contradictory actions of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
When pressed by the hosts of the show on whether or not she felt that the term ‘oreo’ was an acceptable term to be used, she maintained that that was not the issue.
