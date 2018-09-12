Oreo Comment Made By The Opposition Leader, Backward Politics, Says Stuart Young.

These are the words that have caused another political controversy, with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar now being accused of uttering racist comments.

She made the comments while speaking to supporters at the United National Congress’ Monday night Forum in Pointe-a-Pierre.

By urban dictionary standards, “Oreo” is a derogatory term often used to refer to someone who is believed to have neglected or cast aside their black roots.

In a media re­lease is­sued late on Tuesday evening, Min­is­ter in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, Stu­art Young rejected what he says was the con­tin­ued dis­dain­ful and back­ward pol­i­tics of the Op­po­si­tion.

He described Mrs. Persad-Bissessar’s comments as an at­tempt to stir up racial ten­sion in the coun­try.

Minister Young added that the Gov­ern­ment will not con­done the use of race or class to at­tack any cit­i­zen of the country

He accused Mrs Persad Bissessar of attempting to destabilize the country by consciously utilizing race to divide and destroy Trinidad and Tobago.

The People’s National Movement Women’s League has also issued a statement condemning the comments.

In a statement, it called for an apology from the opposition leader.

It added that “such race-baiting has no place in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago and deserves to be condemned by all.”

However, Deputy Political Leader of the UNC, Jearleen John is maintaining that there was nothing wrong with the utterances of the Opposition Leader.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm Wednesday morning she revealed that Mrs Persad – Bissessar simply used the term to describe the contradictory actions of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

When pressed by the hosts of the show on whether or not she felt that the term ‘oreo’ was an acceptable term to be used, she maintained that that was not the issue.

