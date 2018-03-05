OSCARS DRAMA! Singer Stuns Everyone, Showing Up to Vanity Fair Bash Near Nude.

Now there may have been many stand out moments at last night's Academy Awards - the 90th staging of the prestigious event in Hollywood but none seems

Now there may have been many stand out moments at last night’s Academy Awards – the 90th staging of the prestigious event in Hollywood but none seems to have caused the stir that this has.

There’s much to be desired it seems then it comes to fashion these days and last night’s Vanity Fair bash in the aftermath of the awards show proved it when singer Bleona Qereti turned up practically naked. The singer certainly stunned most wearing a shimmering silver sequined dress – that was completely see-through – to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Her derriere and bosom were borne for all to see despite some pretty large bloomers that attempt to conceal parts south of her bosom. Her look was completed with a simple topknot and red lip color that most really wouldn’t’ve noticed, after all, who’d be looking at her face, right?

