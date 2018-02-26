Outgoing President Addresses Regional Conference. Tells Leaders to Act The Role.

President, Anthony Carmona is urging persons who hold leadership positions to discharge their duties professionally and with integrity. His Excelle

His Excellency says in spite of the pressure and challenges that can confront leaders in various spheres, it is critical that they stay focused.

He made those comments while addressing the Regional Conference of Education International North America and the Caribbean Region over the weekend.

He also appealed to leaders to inspire hope in people, especially in times of difficulty.

