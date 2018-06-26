Outrage Over Delays in School Construction Prompt Protest. Parents Vow to Continue.

The Presbyterian primary schools Board says that the Princess Town Number one Presbyterian school will be rebuilt on the site of the demolished school.

However in the interim parents and students of the school say that they are not happy.

Yesterday they held a massive protest outside of the school and they say that they will continue protest action until their situation changes.

They say that temporary housing for the students is substandard and a permanent structure no longer seems to be in the works.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, one member of the committee pressing ahead on the issue said that protest action would continue.

She went on to say that even though there was some assurance given in a press release that the school would be rebuilt, there is still some concern.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...