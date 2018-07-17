Over $2 Million in Marijuana Destroyed in Biche.

Five marijuana fields containing two thousand seven hundred and fifty fully grown marijuana trees and twenty thousand seedlings have bee destroyed by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, during a marijuana eradication exercise in the Biche district.

The exercise took place between 7:00am and 1:00pm, on Friday July 13th.

The exercise also included officers attached to the Air Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to Newlands, Biche, where they discovered the fields in a forested area.

The trees and seedlings, along with one camp, five pounds of seeds and three hundred grammes of cured marijuana were subsequently destroyed.

The plants have an estimated street value of two million seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

