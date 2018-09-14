OWTU Head, Ancel Roget Says Employees Willing To Make Salary Contributions to Save Petrotrin Refinery.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancil Roget, says the OWTU is ready and prepared to partner with businesses and investors in a joint venture to lease the refinery at state owned energy company Petrotrin.

Mr. Roget explained that the OWTU is not interested in buying or owning the refinery.

The proposals were made public by Mr. Roget at a news briefing on Thursday.

At the briefing Mr. Roget revealed some of the union’s plans to save the refinery, one of which is a salary contribution from employees.

Mr. Roget said the union wants to do what is required to keep the Point-a-Pierre refinery operational.

