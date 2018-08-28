OWTU Questions Petrotrin Board on Inaction Amid Restructuring Exercise.

Chief Education and Research Officer of the Oilfields Worker’s Trade Union, Ozzi Warwick is questioning why there has been no action on the part of the Board of Petrotrin to appoint its representatives to a committee tasked with finalising aspects relating to the restructuring of the company.

The OWTU has called a news conference, during which it will address workers at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, following the meeting with the Board on Tuesday afternoon.

The union issued a news release on Monday, saying it has accepted the board’s invitation to meet.

