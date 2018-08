OWTU Leader Ancel Roget says the decision made by the Petrotrin board to shut down the refinery, is confusing. Speaking with reporters yesterday, Mr. Roget said the decision cannot be taken seriously.

He accused the Government of running out of ideas.

Mr. Roget added that the discussions between the OWTU and the company have not come to an end, with both parties set to meet again next Monday, to discuss, among other things, the OWTU’s proposal for saving the company.

