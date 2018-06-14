PanTrinbago Office Manager, Richard Forteau Axed. Keith Diaz Says He’s Out After Present Term.

Pan Trinbago Office Manager, Richard Forteau has been fired with immediate effect.

This development was indicated in a letter sent to staff members and signed by the organization’s President Keith Diaz.

The letter said that Mr. Forteau has consistently acted contrary to directives of the Chief Executive Officer.

It added that the situation has caused staff moral to wane and have encouraged dissent at the workplace.

Last month Mr. Diaz said he will stay focus on the leadership position in spite of criticism leveled against him by the public and persons within the organisation.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting held by the organisation Mr. Diaz said he will not be seeking another term in the office and has spent efforts on getting matters relating to the payment of pan players, settled.

He explained that meetings have been without his authorization and he is of the view that this will be final stint in the position adding that at times his health has not been at its best.

Meanwhile, the Chairmen of the various regions of PanTrinbago at news briefing publicly indicated dissatisfaction on how the governing body for national instrument was conducted its affairs.

