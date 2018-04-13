Pantrinbago President Keith Diaz and Executive Members in War of Words.

A verbal war is unfolding between Pan Trinbago President, Keith Diaz, and some executive members of the organisation.

Speaking at a news briefing this week, some of the members claimed that the head of the steel pan body was refusing to meet and discuss several matters affecting the organisation as well as stakeholders.

External Relations Officer at Pan Trinbago, Darren Sheppard, claimed that there is a grab for power in the organisation which is affecting its effective running.

However, in response to the allegations raised, Pan Trinbago, in an interview claimed that rules outlined in the constitution of the organisation were not complied with before public utterances were made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

