Passenger Ferry Service Suspended In the Interest of Public Safety.

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says in the interest of public safety it has decided to temporarily suspend the operations of the passenger ferries until all outstanding works are completed.

It explains that the T&T Express has been the lone passenger vessel in service and has been making the crossing in approximately four hours and is over-due for its statutory maintenance programme.

In a media release the PATT notes that the T&T Spirit was expected to resume the service on March 13th however, there is still outstanding work to be done, and the vessel is now expected to resume operations on or by March 22, 2018.

PATT has indicated that from today (March 13th), only tickets for the Cabo Star will be sold.

The Authority adds that it will accommodate passengers on flights from Caribbean Airlines, as previously done during the carnival season, at no extra cost to the passenger.

At this time, passengers with confirmed tickets up to March 22, 2018 will be required to go directly to Caribbean Airlines Domestic Counter on the confirmed date of travel to check-in.

The vehicles of passengers with confirmed tickets will be accommodated on the daily sailing of the Cabo Star, and all ticket holders will be shuttled via PTSC to the Piarco International Airport and the ANR International Airport accordingly at no additional cost.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

