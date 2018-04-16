Patients Urged to Ask Pertinent Questions Regarding Pharmaceuticals.

Every year 1 million people die from counterfeit drugs.

In fact the issue is now considered a worldwide epidemic with most of the World Health Organizations banding together to call it a crime against humanity.

These are the comments coming from Jameel Rahaman of the Pharmaceutical Management Unit of CARIRI.

He said that in 2004 the counterfeit market was estimated at $50 billion, it is now estimated to be between $250 – $400 billion.

He says that it’s difficult to ascertain how big the problem is locally.

He said that patients need to be aware of this very serious problem.

Rahaman stated that patients must ask pertinent questions when purchasing their medication.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

