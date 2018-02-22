PCA Determined To Get To The Bottom of ‘Christmas’” Killing.

Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, is confident that the PCA will be able to get the facts surrounding Monday’s early morning po

Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, is confident that the PCA will be able to get the facts surrounding Monday’s early morning police killing of Akiel James at Calvary Hill, Port -of -Spain.

He was shot in what the police said in statement was an exchange of gunfire, after officers were fired upon, as they attempted to execute a search of premises which he occupied.

In response to the shooting, residents took to the streets in protest burning debris and blocking major the roadway.

However, speaking with reporters on Tuesday Mr West said the PCA is determined to find out the truth in the incident.

