PCA Reveals Cases Against Police Officers Yielded No Supporting Evidence.

Deputy Director at the Police Complaints Authority, Michelle Solomon-Baksh, reveals for the years 2016 and 2017 the majority of cases probed against officers found that there was no evidence to back the various claims brought against them.

Under the Police Complaints Authority Act the PCA has the power to monitor an investigation being conducted, in relation to criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and/or serious police misconduct and to undertake audits of these investigations.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show here on Power 102.1FM on Tuesday, Mrs Solomon Baksh noted that the PCA investigated over eight hundred cases against police officers in the last two years.

The senior PCA official also appealed to persons who have lodged complaints, to work with the organisation as it carries out follow up work.

