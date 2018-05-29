PCA Takes Steps Toward Forensic Audit in Akiel Chambers Case.

Deputy Director of the Police Complaints Authority, Michelle Solomon Baksh, is hoping that there will be cooperation from the relevant persons and departments as it carries out a forensic audit into the Akiel Chambers’case.

The eleven- year- old boy was found dead on May 23rd, 1998 at the bottom of pool after attending a birthday party at a house in Maraval.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mrs. Solomon Baksh said depending on what the PCA finds, it may be able to make recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Commissioner of Police.

She added that if the PCA cannot make any recommendations as it relates to any disciplinary action,the Police Complaints Act Section 21 (1B), also gives it the powers to analyze the police conduct in the matter and then advise on things that could have been handled differently.

The senior PCA official said she is not in a position to give a definite timeline as to when the process will be completed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

