Pensioner in Court for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor.

A 70-YEAR OLD man appeared before the magistrate court, charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year old girl.

Part time taxi driver Giefton Raymond appeared before the San Fernando Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine on charges relating to the sexual penetrated the child which is alleged to have occurred on April 1st.

The indictable charge was laid by constable Diamond.

The father of eight who had no pending or pervious matters before the court was placed on $100,000 bail to be approved by the clerk of the peace.

