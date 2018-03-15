People’s Partnership Being Blamed for Potential Standoff Between Present Administration and Energy Companies.

Former Energy Minister Conrad Enil is suggesting that the potential standoff between the Government and energy companies is the fault of the previous People’s Partnership administration.

Speaking this morning on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102 FM, Mr. Enil said the Government did an exercise and looked at the taxes paid by energy companies operating here in relation to the companies operating in other jurisdictions.

He explained that the exercise concluded that Trinidad and Tobago is the jurisdiction in which the companies paid the lowest taxes.

Mr. Enil added that fiscal incentives were given to the energy companies under the previous administration to encourage the companies to invest more into the economy.

However he says given the country’s financial situation, one must question whether that was the right decision.

