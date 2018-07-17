PEP Spokesperson Says the New Party Suffered A Media Blackout, Leading to Yesterday’s Election Outcome.

PRO of the Progressive Empowerment Party Janice Learmond – Crioui is today saying that while the Party is disappointed with yesterday’s results there is still much to celebrate.
The political party was unable to make a dent in the political race yesterday failing to secure even 1/10th of the vote in some areas.
Speaking this morning on CNC3, Learmond – Creaky said that given the age of the PEP the result is no surprise.
She claimed that the party suffered a media blackout.
However, she was quick to add that she did not blame the media for the party’s dismal performance at the polls.
