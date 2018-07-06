Petite Valley Man Charged With Firearm And Ammo Possession.

A Petit Valley man is expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate tomorrow, charged with possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

30-year-old Seamus St. Louis of Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, was charged with the offences, after being arrested by officers of the South Western Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the district today.

During the exercise, officers had cause to stop and search a white Nissan AD wagon motor vehicle being driven by a male suspect, at around 11:30am, on Thursday, along the Southern Main Road, South Oropouche.

The search resulted in two pistols and 15 rounds of ammunition being discovered in the vehicle, along with 1.1 kilogrammes of marijuana, which has an estimated street value of eleven thousand dollars.

St. Louis was charged by PC Raphael Rocke, of the South Western Division Task Force.

