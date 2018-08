OWTU President General Ancel Roget has once again trained his guns on the running of the state-owned poil company Petrotrin.

Mr. Roget is calling on the government to remove the current executive of the company because he says, the company is headed in a downward spiral in every sphere of its operations and this is due to poor management.

The OWTU head insists that the company needs to be restructured almost immediately.

