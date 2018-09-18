Petrotrin Reports Already in The Public Domain Says Chairman Wilfred Espinet.

Petrotrin’s Chairman, Wilfred Espinet, says the Lashley reports as well as another report that looked into the company’s operations are both already in the public domain.

He gave this response earlier today as he was being questioned by News Power Now correspondent, Gregory Mc Burnie at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Mr. Espinet was asked if the reports that would have informed the board’s decision to shut down the refinery at Point-a-Pierre would be made public and if not why?

Mr. Espinet explained that the move was taken after extensive input, deliberation and review with several experts on developing models that would chart the way forward for the state entity.

