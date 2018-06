Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, says steps are being taken by state owned Petrotrin to reduce the frequency of oil spills and leaks.

This as he was questioned on the matter by the Opposition in the Senate.

He admitted that one of the challenges facing the energy company is aging assets, adding that action is taking place to address the issue.

