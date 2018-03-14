Petrotrin’s Restructuring Plans to be Revealed in 6 Months, Says Minister.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, is estimating that in the next six months the nation should be able to get an update from the Petrotrin Board on its plans to restructure the state owned company.

On Tuesday afternoon in the Senate, the Minister was asked to outline the key elements of the restructuring plan. He was also questioned as to whether the plan includes privatization.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union has raised concerns about the restructuring recommendation arising from the Lashley Report on the Operations of Petrotrin.

Minister Khan said Petrotrin’s Board of Director has been given a mandate to return the company to profitability.

