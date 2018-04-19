Pharmaceuticals Board President Condemns CARIRI’s Comments on Fake Drugs.

President of the Pharmaceutical Board of Trinidad and Tobago Andrew Rahaman is today saying that there are a few things that may contribute to the issue of counterfeit drugs in pharmacies.

He says one major reason is the process that a drug must go through to become registered.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning, he lamented the fact that the process has become a tedious and somewhat convoluted one.

He also took CARIRI to task for comments it has made on the issue.

He said the Organisation claimed that it tested some 20 drugs yet there is no word on its findings.

