PM Reveals UWI Wants Its Outstanding Fees.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, reveals that the University of the West Indies is calling on Caribbean governments to pay their debts to the regional

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, reveals that the University of the West Indies is calling on Caribbean governments to pay their debts to the regional institution.

He was speaking at a news briefing at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night following his return from the inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM Heads, in Haiti.

He said UWI has appealed for action on outstanding fees, a major source of is operational funding, which is used for institution’s operation.

 

