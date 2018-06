Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging regional governments to ensure they monitor and maintain a close relationship with credit unions.

He says this approach is necessary especially in light of the rapid growth of this sector.

Dr. Rowley made the comments while addressing the opening of the 61st Annual Convention of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions in Port- of-Spain, which took place over the weekend.

