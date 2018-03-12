PM Rowley’s Parliamentary Behaviour, Unbecoming of His Office. Opposition Cries Shame.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s behaviour in the House of Representatives last Friday was offensive and unbecoming of the office that he holds.

That’s the view of the United National Congress (UNC).

UNC Deputy Political Leader and Opposition Chief Whip, David Lee said it was ironic that on the very day that the Parliament unanimously passed the historic Anti-Gang Bill that the Prime Minister himself descended into what he termed the worst form of political gangsterism.

In a statement, Lee said that Oropouche MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal posed a legitimate question to Dr. Rowley over the use of public funds to pay for MP Maxie Cuffie’s medical bills.

Following the question, Rowley challenged Dr. Moonilal to “meet him on the pavement” to discuss the issue.

Lee says that in Rowley response, he exposed his “sensitive political underbelly as he incorrectly thought Dr. Moonilal had referred to funding for ‘political elites’“.

The UNC Deputy Political leader liked the PM’s reaction and response to that of a gang leader as opposed to a political leader.

Lee also alleged that other PNM party members had been verbally abusive towards members of the Opposition.

Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh has reported that he was verbally abused by Arima MP Anthony Garcia in the tea room, a claim which Garcia has since denied.

