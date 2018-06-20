PNM Government Has Failed Population, Says Ancil Roget.

President of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancil Roget, is calling on citizens to use the PNM’s third anniversary in office, September 7, to rest and reflect.

This as he claimed that the PNM Government has failed workers and the general citizenry, on a number of issues.

Speaking at Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad Tuesday afternoon the trade union leader blasted the Government for sending home workers from various state institutions despite its recent claims of an economic turnaround in the mid-year budget review.

He claims that there are signs that the government is still taking austerity measures.

He also questioned whether the country was getting value for money from the billions being spent in the fight against crime.

