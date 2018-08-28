Point A Pierre MP Urges Against Job Cuts at State Owned, Petrotrin.

Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre, David Lee, is suggesting to the government that all options be considered and explored instead of going the way of possible job cuts at state –owned energy company Petrotrin.

This as the state enterprise is embarking on restructuring efforts.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Monday afternoon, Mr. Lee said it is vital that challenges facing this critical firm, are handled in a sensitive and transparent way.

In the event that retrenchment has to be carried out at Petrotrin, Mr Lee gave some advice on how such a practice should unfold.

