Police Arrest Gun Toting Ex, After He Fires Shot At Penal Woman.

A man who allegedly shot at his former common-law wife following an argument is presently in police custody.

He was arrested on Saturday at his home in Penal by officers of the South Western Division.

According to reports the incident took place on Saturday at approximately 12:55am.

The victim was said to be standing along Latchoos Road, Penal, when she was approached by the suspect.

There was said to be a harsh exchange of words, following which, the Penal man pulled out a firearm which he had hidden in the waist of his pants.

He pointed the weapon at the woman and one loud explosion was heard.

The man then escaped on foot.

The police were immediately notified and the suspect was detained by officers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

