Police Arrest Two Men for Larceny of Motor Vehicle.

Two New Grant men have been arrested and a motor vehicle which was reported stolen earlier this week recovered, by officers of the Southern Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Moruga district.

The exercise, coordinated by Acting Superintendent Rohan Pardasie was conducted between 9:00am and 6:00pm, on Wednesday and included officers of the Princes Town, Ste. Madeleine and Barrackpore Criminal Investigations Departments.

During the exercise, officers observed a blue Hyundai H100 motor vehicle with two male occupants being driven along Perry Young Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.

The vehicle was reported stolen in the Freeport Police district on Monday July 2nd.

Officers subsequently intercepted the vehicle and the two male occupants; a 45-year-old and a 46-year-old, both of New Grant, were arrested and taken to Princes Town Police Station, pending charges.

