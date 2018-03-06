Police Association Head Calls for Transparency in Internal Promotion Process.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Association says it is concerned about the process regarding promotion in the Service. Speaking with NewsPower Now o

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Association says it is concerned about the process regarding promotion in the Service.

Speaking with NewsPower Now on Monday, President of the Association, Michael Seales said there ought to be greater transparency in the process.

He said standards surrounding the process should be clear and transparent and not leave room for what he called reasonable doubt.

His comments came as a High Court judge ordered the Commissioner of Police to reserve 12 positions for the rank of sergeant until she gives a ruling on a lawsuit filed last year by a group of police officers who challenged the promotion exercise.

He added that despite calls on the Commissioner for the process to be made transparent, nothing has changed to date.

