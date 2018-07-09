Police Continue Search for Gunmen Who Shot and Killed 3 at Chaguaramas BoardWalk.

Police are continuing a search for those responsible for the shooting death of three people at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk.

The area was said to be under lockdown as police searched for a group of armed men who opened fire indiscriminately at a group of family and friends around 7.15 last evening.

Three others are said to be in a critical condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Among the three injured is eight-year-old Jakeem Moses from Pelican Extension, Morvant.

The other two injured men are 20- year- old Ian Brown, of Upper Sea View, Carenage and 26 year old Keron Jones, of Cleaver Heights, Arima.

Only one of the three deceased, Fabien Williams, aka Super, has been identified.

Police believe the gunmen were targeting Williams as he is known to them, having been linked to several firearm offenses in the past, as well as to the Muslim gang.

