Police Continue Their Hunt for Clues in Gruesome Couva Murder

Police investigators are today continuing to look into the discovery of the body of a man who was found in Couva yesterday with the lower half of his face skinned

Reports indicate that at approximately 6.30am yesterday officers from the Freeport Police Station responded to a report of a body was seen lying on the side of the road along Exchange Couva link road to Waterloo.

The body was that of an East Indian male dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a blue vest and a blue and brown checkered shirt with a pair of blue shoes with white soles.

There was a bag under the body with the strap around the victim’s neck.

The man’s throat appeared to have been slit and the lower half of his face was skinned.

His lower lip was removed as well.

Up until yesterday afternoon, police said the man had not been identified.

