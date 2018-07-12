Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault of 4- Year- Old in South, Trinidad.

Police investigators are said to be looking into a report that a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted last month in South Trinidad.

The incident, which has been reported to the Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is said to have taken place last month at the home of a 33-year-old man who is known to the child.

Reports indicate that the suspect is a son of a former minister.

The matter has also been referred to the Children’s Authority, who are said to be aiding with investigations.

