Police Investigating Whether 11-Year-Old’s Death was Accidental or Deliberate.

Investigations are continuing into what appears to be a suicide of an 11-year-old boy in Point Fortin.

Reports are that Kershun Billouin was found hanging at the family home at Pilgrim Street, New Village on Friday.

His grandmother made the discovery at around 11.20a.m.

Police were told that the boy was found with a belt around the neck and attached to a piece of pipe at the home.

The grandmother took the boy to the Point Fortin District Hospital where he died at around 5.32p.m.

Whether the act was deliberate or accidental is being investigated.

