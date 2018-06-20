Police Keep Two in Custody After Major Drug and Ammunition Find in Cocoyea.

Two men remain in police custody after they were arrested and quantities of cocaine and ammunition, along with a bulletproof vest, ski mask and gun holster seized by officers of the Central Division Major Crimes Unit, during an anti- crime exercise on Tuesday.

The exercise, which was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Inraj Balram and supervised by ASP (Ag.) Richard Smith, included officers of the Central Division Task Force, and was conducted between 3:00am and 6:00am, on Tuesday 19th June, 2018, in Cocoyea Village.

During the exercise, officers executed a search warrant at a house at Findhorn Street, Cocoyea.

The search resulted in 20 rounds of .38mm Special ammunition, the bullet proof vest, ski mask, gun holster and 1.2 kilogrammes of cocaine being discovered in the house.

The drug has an estimated street value of TT$480,000.

Two men; a 32-year-old and a 19-year-old, who were found in the house at the time of the exercise, were arrested in connection with the finds.

