Police Must Do Better to Effectively Enforce Anti Gang Legislation, Says Criminologist.

Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran has said that the Trinidad and Tobago Police is yet to demonstrate capacity to effectively deliver on expectations created with the passage of the long-touted Anti-Gang legislation.

The revised Anti-Gang Bill 2018 went through its final stages in the Senate last week, after already having been passed in the House of Representatives.

Speaking on the Impact T&T programme on Power 102FM on Sunday, Professor Deosaran gave his support to the legislation.

He noted, however, that elements such as better team work with the public, improved information collection that leads to the arrest of persons and ridding the Service of rogue officers, along with proper enforcement are vital.

Professor Deosaran said the police must ensure its operations in pursuit of the legislation’s objectives will not result in backlash to the state.

