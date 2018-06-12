Police Officer Appears in Court on Misbehaviour in Public Office Charge.

A Special Reserve Police Constable was expected to appear before a Port- of- Spain Magistrate today, charged with misbehavior in public office.

31-year-old Police Constable Osborne Copeland attached to the Tunapuna Police Station, was charged with one count of misbehaviour in public office, on Friday 8th June, 2018, based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

The accused was charged following an investigation into a matter where PC Copeland allegedly tampered with and gave a Supervisee’s Log Book to a woman, who was not authorized to access such documents, on Thursday 3rdMay, 2018.

PC Copeland was charged by Sergeant Telly Denoon, of the Tunapuna Police Station, on Friday 8th June, 2018.

