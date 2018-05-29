Police Officers Awaiting Word on How To Deal With Gang Members.

Police officers are aware of what is and is not allowed under the anti-gang legislation.

So says President of the Police Social Welfare Association Inspector Micheal Seales.

The Anti-Gang legislation came into effect from Monday, giving the police permission to haul members from criminal gangs before the courts.

Speaking on CNC this morning, Inspector Seales said officers are now just awaiting word from the Commissioner of Police regarding the strategic use of resources to pursue gang members.

Despite his anticipation that the bill could make a difference in fighting crime, Inspector Seales is hesitant to place timelines on the reduction of crime based on the bill.

The office of the Attorney General confirmed over the weekend that Cabinet had given instructions to President Paula Mae-Weekes to proclaim the Anti-Gang Act, 2018 on Monday, having had written approval from the Cabinet, Judiciary, and the T&T Police Service.

The bill, which was a major source of conflict between the Government and the Opposition, was originally defeated last year as the Opposition refused to back it overt the insertion of a four-year sunset clause.

The Opposition eventually supported the bill after agreeing to a 30-month sunset clause. It was passed in the House of Representatives in March and one month later in the Senate.

The Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) of the T&T Police Service is said to have been monitoring approximately 2,459 suspected gang members nationwide whose names, whereabouts, and alleged activities are known to authorities.

