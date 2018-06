Public Relations Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, ASP Michael Jackman says the TTPS is aware of the circulation of a list with the names of gang members that are being targeted.

Speaking at the weekly TTPS media briefing today at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, ASP Jackman said the service does not have information on the source of this list.

However, he urged officers to continue being vigilant as they carry out their duties.

