Power102FM

Police Recruits Trained to Deal with Mentally Ill, Says National Security Minister.

Police Recruits Trained to Deal with Mentally Ill, Says National Security Minister.

0

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, is reporting that members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service donin fact offer training to recruits with respect to treating with persons with disabilities or those with mental illness.

Speaking in the parliament on Monday afternoon, the Retired Major General said the training is being carried out at the Police Service Academy Induction Training Programme through the Behavioural Science Course, which contains seventeen modules on a number of societal and ethical topics.

Increased Land Based Coastal Patrols Implemented to Combat Venezuelan Influx, Says Minister.
National Security Minister Says Prison Officers’ Concerns Are Not Being Ignored.
Emergency Security Meeting Called by National Security Minister, Following Murder in Morvant.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0