Police Recruits Trained to Deal with Mentally Ill, Says National Security Minister.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, is reporting that members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service donin fact offer training to recruits with respect to treating with persons with disabilities or those with mental illness.

Speaking in the parliament on Monday afternoon, the Retired Major General said the training is being carried out at the Police Service Academy Induction Training Programme through the Behavioural Science Course, which contains seventeen modules on a number of societal and ethical topics.

