Police Search for Clues in Snoggy’s Murder.

Police are investigating the murder of 32-year-old Mark Singh, who was also known as Snoggy. He was killed on Sunday afternoon at Fort George St. James, Port of Spain.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions around 2pm and contacted the St. James Police.

The police responded and conducted a search where they found Singh’s body lying motionless in a track, leading from Fort George into the Cocorite area.

Singh’s relative took to social media to denounce his murder and called his attacker a “coward”.

Police have yet to establish a motive for the killing.

