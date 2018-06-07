Police Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Woman’s Body Found in Maraval.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a woman, which was discovered on Thursday 24th May, 2018, along Morne Coco Road, Maraval.

The body is that of a woman of mixed descent, light brown complexion, medium built, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, in the early thirties, with naturally long dark hair and healthy teeth.

The body was discovered by CEPEP workers who were working along the roadway around 9:30am on the said date.

The body of the deceased bore nine tattoos as follows; musical symbols to the left side of the neck, a cross on the stomach area, the name ‘Anderson’ with three stars on the inside of the right wrist, roses on the left forearm, the name ‘Gwen’ on the left wrist, the words ‘Kedon’ and ‘Yudi’ on the centre of the back, the phrase ‘La Sangre De Cristo Tiene Poder’ with a Rosary to the upper right side of the back and a colourful butterfly on the upper left side of the back.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 at 625-8234 or 624-5230, the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

