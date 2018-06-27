Police Social Welfare President Says National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon is Misinformed.

President of the Police Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales is today saying that the Minister of National security has been misinformed on the issue pertaining to 450 officers said to be under investigation.

According to the National Security Minister Edmund Dillon the Police Service’s Complaints Division has on record a total of 450 police officers under investigation for disciplinary misconduct.

However speaking on yesterday’s edition of State Of The Nation on Power 102.1fm, Insp Seales said that it is clear to the Association that the National Security Minister has been grossly mis-informed.

He said the issue goes even deeper than the Minister seems to be aware of.

He revealed that the problem of selective prosecution also plagued the police force.

He disclosed that the situation is also impacting negatively on the morale of some officers.

He said that the relationship between the public and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has also taken another blow and this has to be repaired soon, if the fight against crime is to be won.

