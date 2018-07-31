Power102FM

Police Welfare Association President Assures Cooperation with Incoming CoP.

Police Welfare Association President Assures Cooperation with Incoming CoP.

President of the Police Welfare association Ag Supt Michael Seales says that the Association is willing to work with Gary Griffith in his new post.

He says that there seems to have been somewhat of a shift in perception of police officers as it pertains to Gary Griffith assuming the post of Police Commissioner.

Speaking this morning on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning he revealed that he had a conversation with the incoming Police Commissioner and he was encouraged by what was discussed.

