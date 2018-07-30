Political Analyst Offers Advice to Incoming Commissioner of Police.

Political Analyst, Indira Sagewan Ali, is suggesting that the country’s next Commissioner of Police should operate with specific goals, targets and timelines.

She believes this approach will help ensure the person at the leadership position of the TTPS can be held accountable and their performance closely monitored.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mrs. Sagewan Ali said citizens are demanding that inroads be made in addressing crime in the country, explaining that the TTPS must have strong leadership.

