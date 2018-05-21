Political Analyst Warns, Name is Not Enough for Mikela Panday.

Political analyst Derek Ramsamooj, however warns that name is not enough for Ms. Panday.

Also, speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, Mr. Ramsamooj suggested that Ms. Panday has to build some more political credibility if she is to truly be a political heavyweight with a legacy of her own.

He noted however that the support received by Ms. Panday yesterday, signaled the failure by the established political parties to expand their base beyond their loyal supporters.

Mr Ramsamooj acknowledged that there is clearly an opportunity for a third party to emerge on the local political scene.

